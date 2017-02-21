Vietnam, Indonesia consolidate friendship

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, in Boracy, the Philippines, on February 20 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat).At the meeting, the two sides agreed to deepen the friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in 2017 via high-level exchanges, including the visit to Vietnam of the Indonesian President and the visit to Indonesia of President Tran Dai Quang.The two ministers also agreed to promote cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Joint Commission Meeting at the foreign ministerial level slated for the third quarter in Vietnam, and the Joint Committee on economic, scientific and technological cooperation.They decided to boost cooperation on security and defence, pledging to share information and work closely to combat terrorism in the region.The two foreign ministers agreed on the need to accelerate the delineation of the exclusive economic zones beyond the continental shelf between the two countries.Deputy PM and FM Pham Binh Minh lauded the cooperation of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry in dealing with Vietnamese fishermen detained in Indonesia in past years, and expressed his hope that the country will continue addressing the issue in a humanitarian spirit and in line with the strategic partnership between the two nations.For her part, Retno Marsudi agreed to coordinate with Vietnam during APEC 2017 which is being hosted by the country, and promote ASEAN’s central role in the region. She also vowed to work with Vietnam for the development of ASEAN’s three pillars of politics – security, economics, culture and expand cooperation between the bloc and other nations.The two countries decided to cooperate with the Philippines which chairs the ASEAN in 2017 in order to ensure regional policies are effectively implemented.Referring to East Sea issues, the two ministers attached significance to maintaining peace, stability, maritime and aviation security and safety. They agreed on the need to address disputes using peaceful measures with respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea 1982.The two nations will work with other ASEAN nations to effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea and hasten the formation of a Code of Conduct for the East Sea.-VNA