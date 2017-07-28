A fishing boat of Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on July 28 on the information that an Indonesian naval ship chased and shot at a fishing boat of Vietnam, injuring two fishermen.Minh stressed this was a serious incident that did not match the two countries’ strategic partnership, which is developing soundly at present.Vietnam is deeply concerned about this incident, he said.He asked Indonesia to promptly verify and investigate the case, inform Vietnam about the result, and avoid a repetition of similar actions.A naval ship of Indonesia reportedly pursued and used gun to shoot at a fishing boat coded BĐ 31153 TS of the central province of Binh Dinh, leaving two Vietnamese fishermen wounded.Earlier, the Consular Department of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry reported that the fishing boat had docked in Con Dao port on July 23, and the injured fishermen had been taken to hospital for treatment.-VNA