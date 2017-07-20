Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue meets leader of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Soekarnoputri in Jakarta on July 20 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue and leader of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Soekarnoputri have agreed to continue deepening ties between the two countries through high-level visits and meetings, and fostering partnership in all channels of party, state, government, parliament and people-to-people contacts.At their meeting on July 20 as part of the Deputy PM’s visit to Indonesia from June 19-21, the two sides showed delight at the recent progress of the Vietnam-Indonesia relations, especially the promotion of bilateral ties to strategic partnership in 2013.Megawati recalled his good impression during her visit to Vietnam in 2003 as Indonesia’s President, during which the two sides signed a joint statement on the framework of friendly and comprehensive partnership entering the 21st century and the agreement on delineation of continental shelf, which laid a firm foundation for the two sides to beef up their relations in major areas.She affirmed that in any position, she will always support the strategic partnership between the two countries.Deputy PM Hue highly valued the great contributions of late President Sukarno and Megawati to the growth of the Vietnam-Indonesia partnership. He stressed Vietnam’s constant policy of treasuring the friendship and strategic partnership with Indonesia and the country’s wish to further develop the ties in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, thus contributing to reinforcing peace, unity of the ASEAN and promoting its central role in the region.During the meeting with Chairman of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board Thomas Lembong, the two sides were glad at growth in the two countries’ economci, trade and investment ties. Indonesia currently ranks 30th among 119 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with 61 projects worth nearly 500 million USD.They noted that the two countries hold high cooperation potential, especially in such promising areas as infrastructure building, energy, telecommunications and banking. They agreed to encourage businesses of both sides to strengthen information sharing and fostering connectivity to seek partnership opportunities, thus enhancing competitiveness of ASEAN enterprises and contributing to the formation of the ASEAN Economic Community.Deputy PM Hue affirmed Vietnam’s determination to renovate its economy and support the private sector, aiming to utilise all resources to improve its competitiveness and integrate deeply to the world.He suggested that Indonesia increase investment in Vietnam.Thomas Lembong said that Vietnam’s hosting of the APEC Year 2017 is a good opportunity to foster intra-bloc solidarity and cooperation of the ASEAN as well as the partnership between the bloc and dialogue partners in the region, confirming Indonesia’s support.Earlier the same day, Deputy PM Hue also delivered a speech at a seminar on the geopolitical and economic transition in the region and Southeast Asian countries’ reaction.He noted that the world is experiencing a new power transition in largest scale ever since the early 21st century, which greatly affects regional countries.Vietnam, Indonesia and ASEAN share a quite similar foundation in terms of socio-economic conditions, he said, stressing the need for the two countries and the grouping to strengthen cooperation to reinforce intra-bloc solidarity and coordination to cope with challenges and tap opportunities to serve their security and development targets, and contributing to ensuring peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region.-VNA