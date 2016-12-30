Vietnam, Israel develop supply chain of farm produce

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA)’s Cooperative Union of Agricultural Consumption have reached with Israeli partners a deal to develop a supply chain of clean agricultural products using Israeli technology.The deal was signed in Hanoi on December 30 by the union and the Israel Chamber of Commerce and Technology in Southeast Asia and IVA Corporation of Israel.VCA President Vo Kim Cu said the two sides with work togerther to build farms producing vegetables, fruits and farm produce in Vietnam and abroad; help the union develop a chain of supermarkets and build brands for safe farm produce.The VCA will embark on projects in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the southern province of Binh Phuoc, the northwestern region and the Mekong Delta, with a total area of 20 ha in the second quarter of 2017. The area will be expanded to 100ha in the fourth quarter.Outlets for safe farm produce will be built along with the development of farms.-VNA