Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen (Source: VNA)

– Plans to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Israel were discussed at the second meeting of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee for Economics, Science and Technology in Tel Aviv, Israel from July 24-26.During the event, Vietnamese and Israeli officials highlighted the potential to boost bilateral ties, suggesting ways to improve cooperation between the two countries in diplomacy, trade, investment, finance, agriculture, science-technology, culture and education.Within the framework of the event, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh had a bilateral meeting with Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen, who also co-chaired the meeting.Previously, the Vietnamese minister met with his Israeli counterpart Ofir Akunis, during which the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in science and technology between the two ministries.The MoU aims to support joint projects, organise events and meetings on science and technology, exchange information, delegations and experience and encourage cooperation among universities between the two nations.During his stay, Minister Anh visited the Israel Innovation Authority, Ben-Gurion University and a number of Israeli enterprises such SouthUP, Trendlines, BioFishency and Mobileye.The Vietnamese official’s visit to Israel helped open new opportunities for cooperation between the two nations, towards lifting two-way trade to 3 billion USD per year.-VNA