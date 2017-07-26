Vietnam pays due attention to cooperation in science and technology and start-ups (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and its Israeli counterpart inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in science and technology in Israel on July 25.The signing marked a milestone in sci-technology studies in fields of common interest, including hi-tech agriculture, aquaculture and processing, material technology, health science and renewable energies.The MoU aims to support joint projects, organise events and meetings on science and technology, exchange information, delegations and experience and encourage cooperation among universities between the two nations.At the signing ceremony, Israeli Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis called the move the beginning of a new era between the two nations’ science and technology sectors.Israel wants to cooperate with other nations, including Vietnam, in science and technology development, Akunis said, adding that the Vietnam – Israel Joint Committee on Economics, Science and Technology will decide the cooperation details.He expressed his belief that the agreement will produce fruitful outcomes for both sides.Previously during a working session with the Israel Innovation Authority, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh lauded the growing cooperation between the two nations.Vietnam pays due attention to cooperation in science and technology and start-ups, he said, expressing his wish that would Israel share with Vietnam its experience in start-ups, and cooperate in hi-tech agriculture and information and communication technology.A legal framework is being built to boost cooperation with Israel in the field, Anh added.For his part, Avi Luvton, Executive Director of the Authority’s International Cooperation Programs for the Asia Pacific Department suggested Vietnam improve its legal documents in line with the requirements of Israeli enterprises.Anh agreed with the host’s suggestions, saying that Vietnam needs to learn from Israel in establishing investment and development funds for the sector.-VNA