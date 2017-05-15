Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Prime Minister has issued a national action plan for implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which adopted at the UN Summit in New York, the US, in September, 2016.The plan aims to maintain sustainable economic growth, promote social advancement and fairness, environmental protection, effectively manage and use natural resources, proactively adapt to climate change, and ensure that all people can uphold their strength and potential and equally enjoy development achievements, towards building Vietnam into a strong country with prosperous people, and democratic, fair and civilized society.Vietnam has set to achieve 17 sustainable development goals by 2030, including promoting poverty reduction and gender equality, education reform, infrastructure development, industrialisation, urban and rural development, ensuring food security, increasing social welfare for all people of all ages.The goals will also focus on boosting sustainable production and consumption; sea-based economic development; climate change adaptation; forest protection and sustainable development; and biodiversity preservation, enhancing global partnership promotion for sustainable development; promoting peace, democracy, fairness, equality, and making it easy for people to access justice, among others.To that end, attention will be paid to perfecting the institutional system for sustainable development in 2017-2020, and completing the building of action plans of ministries, sectors, localities, agencies and organisations, and training human resources, especially high-quality workforce, while specific projects and programmes for the implementation of set sustainable development goals will be designed.Communication campaigns will be intensified to raise public awareness of sustainable development goals and national action plans for realising the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.All-out efforts must be fostered during 2021-2030, to successfully implement Vietnam’s sustainable developments by 2030.-VNA