Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh (L) meets with President of the Supreme Court of Cassation Giovanni Canzio (Photo: VNA)



– The judicial cooperation is one of the important fields helping to promote Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership in a more comprehensive manner.Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, who is leading a high-level Vietnamese delegation to visit Italy from May 9-14, has told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Italy.The ongoing visit aims to strengthen cooperative ties with the host’s Supreme Court of Cassation via exchanging information on the respective legal and judicial systems and sharing experience in law building and judicial reform.During the working tour of Italy, the Vietnamese officials met with President of the Supreme Court of Cassation Giovanni Canzio and worked with the High Council of the Judiciary to discuss matters of mutual concerns.They learnt about the organization, authorities and missions of the High Council of the Judiciary; the independence of Italy’s court system; regulations on the appointment, rotation, and evaluation of capacity for judges and public prosecutors, and disciplinary procedures against judges.Binh said the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the courts and exchange all-level court delegations and information on crime prevention, while sharing experience in the field and stepping up collaboration in training judges and managing their activities.As Vietnam is pushing ahead with judicial reform, the experience learned from Italy will help the Southeast Asian country to improve the judgment quality and judicial operational efficiency, he added.The Vietnamese representatives also visited a judicial training school in the host country to study its organization and training of judges and public prosecutors.They are scheduled to visit France and attend the International Judicial Conference in Paris from May 14-21. - VNA