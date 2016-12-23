Vietnam, Japan seek new areas in labour cooperation

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (L) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam plans to boost cooperation in skilled lalour and health care privatization, which is a good chance for Japanese firms, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung at a meeting with representatives from more than 100 trade unions of Japan in Tokyo on December 22.The minister held that Vietnam and Japan are enjoying favourable conditions in labour cooperation as Vietnam is experiencing a golden population period with 60 percent of population are in working age.Currently, the country has about 191,000 unemployed university graduates, along with about 3 million people in need of being cared for, he noted. Therefore, Dung called on Japanese enterprises to invest in building nursing houses for old people in Vietnam.This is a new cooperation model between the two countries, which is expected to benefit both sides, he said. In 2016, Vietnam has surpassed China to become a country exporting the largest number of workers to Japan.Representatives from the Japanese trade unions raised two problems of high unemployment rate among Vietnamese students returning from training courses in Japan, and Vietnamese workers’ violation of Japanese businesses’ regulations.Minister Dung said that Vietnam is working hard to tackle the issues, noting that the Vietnamese Government plans to hold a dialogue with 277 firms specialising in sending labourers abroad to find out difficulties facing both businesses and workers for specific solutions.-VNA