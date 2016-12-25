Vietnam, Japan sign MoU on labour cooperation

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Skills Internship Programme was signed on December 24 in Tokyo between Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs and IM Japan – the Japanese international human resources training agency.



Per the MoU, the programme has expanded to foreign interns and labourers while visa expiration is extended from three to five years.



The programme offers free-of-charge internship to candidates, IM Japan’s President Yanagisawa Kyoe told a Vietnam News Agency correspondent.



IM Japan will provide distant training support to those who are eligible to complete five year internship in Japan to open their own companies, he added.



He also noted that those who perform well during the internship can receive a total of up to 5 million JPY (about 42,638USD), said Kyoe.



Both sides also signed a letter of intent on a possibility of receiving Vietnamese technicians.



Currently, Vietnam has nearly 200,000 unemployed university graduates, said Minister of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, adding that the letter of intent will be beneficial for both countries as it helps provide young Vietnamese workers for the Japanese market.



He also appreciated IM Japan’s effort in sending 3,000 Vietnamese to Japan to work.



It is an advantage as Vietnamese graduates possess trained skills, especially in IT area, said IM Japan’s Presdient Yanagisawa Kyoe.



He added that the agency will ask the Japanese government to loosen entry visa requirements for those people and strive to carry out commitments in the MoU.-VNA