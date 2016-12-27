Vietnam jump up in women football ranking

Vietnam's women's football team. (File photo)

Hanoi (VNA) - World football governing body FIFA has ranked Vietnam at No 32 in the women’s category.



It is two steps up for the team compared with their previous position announced six month ago. The women’s ranking is updated twice a year.



Vietnam with 1,630 points are the second team in Southeast Asia behind Thailand, world No 30. Myanmar are at third position.



In Asia, Australia are the best team with 1,984 points. Japan and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are second and third, respectively. Vietnam are No 7.



The top slots go to United States, Germany and France.-VNA