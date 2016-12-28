Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia localities work on border security

At the conference (Source: baogialai.com.vn)

- A conference was organised in Ban Lung city, the Cambodian province of Ratanakiri on December 26 to review security and social order in shared border areas of six provinces of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.The provinces are the Vietnamese Central Highlands localities of Gia Lai and Kon Tum, the Cambodian provinces of Rattanakiri and Stung Treng, and the Lao provinces of Attapu and Se Kong.

Participants reported that the police forces have implemented the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the maintenance of border security in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area.



They have strengthened their support for local authorities at all levels to boost the cooperation, socio-economic development, the friendship and solidarity among the six provinces.



Additionally, communication work has been promoted to raise border residents’ awareness of border sovereignty and abiding by respective laws.



Regular information exchanges have been conducted to keep the six provinces’ police forces updated on activities of border crimes and hostile forces.



They have also actively worked together on patrolling, detecting and handling law violation cases.



During the event, officials of the provincial police forces discussed and reviewed the achievements and shortcomings during the MoU implementation.



They agreed on strengthening comprehensive cooperation in economics, national defence, thus ensuring social security and order in shared border areas of the three nations in the coming time.-VNA