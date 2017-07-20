Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi and Lao Ambassador to China Vandy Bouthasavong at the ceremony to mark 55th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy and Lao Embassy in China held a ceremony to mark the 55th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic ties and 40 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Bejing on July 19.Reviewing the development in the friendship between Vietnam and Laos, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi stressed that the celebration created a political and legal base for friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.Meetings were held in both nations on July 18 to mark those historic events with high-ranking leaders from the two countries in attendance, Khoi said.Over the past five decades, Vietnam-Laos relations have been nurtured by the two peoples, contributing to development in each nation and promoting regional and global peace, sustainability and cooperation.Meanwhile, Lao Ambassador to China Vandy Bouthasavong said that Vietnam and Laos have close ties in the struggles for independence and national construction.Relations have enjoyed development in various fields, she highlighted, adding that the ceremony will help young generations from both sides continue to promote bilateral ties.The ceremony featured art performances and traditional dishes of the two countries.-VNA