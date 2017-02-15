Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in public security

Vietnamese Public Security Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Thanh and his Lao counterpart Sinthavong Sayakon (R)at their talks on February 15(Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Public Security Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Thanh and his Lao counterpart Sinthavong Sayakon agreed to push ahead with the effective cooperation between the two ministries at their talks in Vientiane on February 15.The two sides reviewed their joint work in 2016 with delight, as the collaboration has contributed to ensuring absolute security for all political events taking place in each country, particularly ASEAN conferences hosted by Laos.As part of the partnership, they also co-organised several joint conferences on security and crime deterrence as well as supported one another at multilateral forums in the region and in the world.The two sides vowed to maintain cooperation in human resources training and the exchange of visits by delegations at all levels in 2017.They said they would coordinate closely to launch activities marking the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos relations and 44 years since the two countries signed their friendship and cooperation agreement.Public Security Deputy Minister Nguyen Van Thanh is in an official visit to Laos between February 13 and 16.-VNA