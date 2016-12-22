Vietnam, Laos foster popularisation affiliation

Scene at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong and head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun have signed an agreement on cooperation between the two commissions in the 2016-2021 period.The deal was reached during talks between Vo Van Thuong and Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun in Vientiane on December 22 as part of the former’s visit to Laos from December 22-23.At the talks, the two sides discussed measures to boost their cooperation in the future, focusing on strengthening affiliation in communications and education, gathering social opinions, applying science-technology advances, and collecting documents on the special ties between the two countries.They agreed to strengthen the education of the traditional relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples as well as reform achievements of each country among the community in Vietnam and Laos, especially the youth.Along with partnership in training officials, the two sides will work closely together in organising activities in 2017 to mark the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 40 years of signing of bilateral agreement in friendship and cooperation.The two sides affirmed to coordinate closely in implementing agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and States, while increasing the sharing of information and experience in their operation, while supporting the cooperating among communications and education agencies of both countries from the central to local levels, especially in localities along the shared border./.