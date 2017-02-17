Vietnam, Laos hold talks on illegal migration prevention

Vietnamese border guards (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



– Vietnam and Laos held talks on joint management and protection of the shared border area and preventing illegal migration in the central province of Nghe An on February 16.The event was chaired by Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Commander of the border guard under the Vietnam People’s Army and Major General Syphane Phuththavong, director of Laos’ border guard force under the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.Participants said the two sides have closely worked together in the past to combat crime, especially national security violations, drug trafficking, and smuggling.Vietnamese and Lao border guards have been implementing an agreement on the border and border gate management while disseminating the outcomes of a project on border marker planting.The two countries’ defence ministries directed border guards to work together and hold regular joint patrols along the shared border area to ensure security and order.Both nations have also realised an agreement between the two governments on addressing issues related to uncontrolled migrants and non-registered marriages in border areas.The border guards were urged to further tighten collaboration to protect the shared border line.-VNA