Vietnam, Laos promote people-to-people exchanges

Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavan (R) recevies Chairman of the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association Tran Van Tuy (Photo: VNA)

– The increasing people-to-people exchanges will help Vietnamese and Lao young generations understand deeply about the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavan and Head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Sounthone Sayachak made the remarks at separate receptions for Chairman of the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association Tran Van Tuy in Vientiane on Frebuary 17.Tuy said his association will serve as a bridge to connect the two peoples, particularly youngsters, to preserve and develop the bilateral long-standing relationship.Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese official held talks with Chairman of the Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association Vilayvong Bouddakham, during which the two sides discussed programmes to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and 40th anniversary of signing Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2017.Both chairmen agreed to host the fourth people-to-people friendship festival in Xiangkhoang and Houaphanh provinces in Laos, and launch a special publication highlighting the two countries’ friendship in Vietnamese and Lao, particularly the important milestones in the bilateral relations in economics, culture and education over the past 55 years.-VNA