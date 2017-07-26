Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong (R) and his Lao guest. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence always create favourable conditions for cooperation between the general technical departments of Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies, a senior officer has said.Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong made the statement on July 25 while receiving Lao Deputy Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Eisamay Luongvansay, also head of the general technical department of the Lao People’s Army.At the meeting, they lauded sound collaboration between the two ministries in the past.The Lao Defence Deputy Minister informed Sen.Lieut.Gen Truong about his previous talks with the General Technical Department of Vietnamese Defence Ministry.The two sides agreed to further coordination in building and implementing cooperation plans with a focus on long-term training for Laos’ strategic technical defence units.-VNA