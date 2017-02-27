Vietnam, Lithuania boast abundant cooperation potentials

Processing Tra fish for export at Hung Ca company in Dong Thap (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– Cooperation potential between Vietnam and Lithuania remains extensive, particularly in agriculture, IT, education and tourism, stated Lithuanian Ambassador to Vietnam Ina Marciulionyte.The diplomat made the statement at a conference to promote partnerships between the sides held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 27.As bilateral trade has fallen short of potential, Lithuania wants to boost economic ties with Vietnam in the coming times via a range of conferences and trade connection programmes, she noted.She said her country is lacking human resources in the IT sector and is willing to issue long-term work permits for eligible Vietnamese workers.Lithuanian agricultural attaché Mindaugas Kuklierius said his country boasts strengths in the production of meat, milk products, and baking materials.He added that his country wants to import Vietnamese fruits, vegetables and catfish products.A representative from the Tan Dai Duong company, which has been importing chicken meat from Lithuania, said demand for importing Lithuanian goods into Vietnam has been hindered by restricted information about the northeast European country.Nguyen The Kien, head of the SaigonStar company, noted that products from Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries are hardly found in the Lithuanian market, which has small demand but is a gateway to the European market.Once the Vietnam – EU Free Trade Agreement takes effect, tremendous trade and investment opportunities will be opened up for both sides, Kien stressed.-VNA