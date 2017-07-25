Creative Lab by UP – the latest creative centre at the Hanoi Creative City Building. (Photo: Creative Lab by UP)

- Reports on the role of creative centres in developing a thriving local creative economy will be launched in Hanoi on August 1.The session will present two reports commissioned by the British Council in support of the development of creative centres in Vietnam.The first report is Creative Hubs: Experience from Europe, Lessons for Vietnam, 2016 by Professor Andy Pratt from City University London, with the second the Review of Regulatory Framework for Creative Hubs in Vietnam, 2017, conducted by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies.The event will feature presentations by three creative centres, the Creative Lab by UP in Hanoi, the Danang Business Incubator (DNES) in Da Nang and Toa Tau in HCM City.There will also be a discussion on the role of creative centres in developing the creative economy.The discussion will be facilitated by Hanoi Grapevine with panel members from the creative centre community, the British Council, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies.Hanoi Grapevine, a long-running online centre is an independent and not-for-profit online platform that aims to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting local artists and art spaces with their audience.In 2014, the platform was identified by the British Council as a pioneering virtual creative centre in Vietnam.Vietnam’s first National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries to 2020, vision 2030 was ratified by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in September 2016.The strategy outlines goals for developing cultural industries in Vietnam, which is hoped to account for three per cent of GDP in 2020 and seven per cent in 2030.For some sectors, high revenue targets are set for 2030 including 3.2 billion USD for the advertising industry, 250 million USD for the film industry and 125 million USD for fine arts.The report launching and discussion will take place from 2pm to 5pm at Hanoi Creativity City Building, No1 Luong Yen street.-VNA