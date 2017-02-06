Vietnam lose to Hong Kong in first round of Davis Cup

Tennis player Nguyen Hoang Thien (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam have lost to Hong Kong (China) in the first round of Davis Cup’s Group II, Asia Oceania zone, held in Ho Chi Minh City.The last two singles matches took place on late February 5 between Ly Hoang Nam and Wong Hong Kit, and between Nguyen Hoang Thien and Karan Rastogi.Nam quickly won an aggregate of 3-0 (6-3, 7-6, 6-4) against Wong Hong Kit, who is 276 places lower than the Vietnamese player in the ATP rankings.Meanwhile, world No 1,443 Thien showed confidence while playing Hong Kong’s Karan Rastogi, who ranks 920th, and won 7-6 in the first set. But he was defeated by 1-6, 2-6 and 1-6 in the last three sets.On the first day of competition (February 3), Nam beat Li Hei Yin Andrew of Hong Kong by 3-0. However, Thien lost 2-3 to Wong Hong Kit.The two Vietnamese players suffered from another loss, 1-4, when playing Karan Rastogi and Wong Chun Hun in the doubles match the following day.The loss to Hong Kong made Vietnam face Iran in matches held in the western Asian country.-VNA