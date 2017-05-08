Ambassador Duong Chi Dung (R) and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong (Source: VNA)

- Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, has met Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Martin Chungong to discuss preparations for the IPU symposium on climate change slated for Ho Chi Minh City on May 11-13.Dung said the symposium will allow parliaments in the region to share experience in implementing the 2030 sustainable development goals (SGDs), particularly in response to climate change.He said that the Vietnamese Permanent Mission will continue working to connect the IPU and Vietnam’s National Assembly.Chungong said he was impressed by Vietnam’s development, saying that the country’s successful development model is an example for other developing countries.The regional symposium will focus on the SDGs and the role of parliaments; promotion of gender equality and public health when adapting to climate change; challenges and opportunities facing countries in the region; international commitments and requirements for legislators; and mobilisation of resources for realising the SDGs.- VNA