The meeting between Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh and Than Htut Thein, deputy head of Myanmar’s security-military general department, in Hanoi on July 28 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh had a meeting in Hanoi on July 28 with Than Htut Thein, deputy head of Myanmar’s security-military general department, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vinh and his guest shared the view that to realise the two countries’ memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation, signed in 2011, both sides need to set up a defence policy dialogue mechanism at the deputy ministerial level while enhancing ties in training, defence industry and military medicine.They should increase coordination in humanitarian aid, war consequences settlement and United Nations peacekeeping operations. It is also necessary to boost the sharing of experience in border management and crime prevention and control, they said.The officials added Vietnam and Myanmar need to further consultation and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting Plus.-VNA