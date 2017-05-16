President Tran Dai Quang (R) receives Speaker of Myanmar’s Parliament and House of Nationalities Mahn Win Khaing Than (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam and Myanmar should step up cooperation in the fields of their strengths for mutual development, said President Tran Dai Quang.He greeted visiting Speaker of Myanmar’s Parliament and House of Nationalities Mahn Win Khaing Than in Hanoi on May 16.Vietnam highly values the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Myanmar, he stressed, noting that the thriving political-diplomatic ties and productive economic relations provide an important prerequisite for the countries to continue expanding their partnership in the coming years.Quang said he supports the two law-making bodies to ratchet up their affiliation given it this lays down a crucial foundation for the bilateral friendship and cooperation to grow further.He stressed the need to maintain the existing cooperative mechanisms, and increase visit exchanges and the relations between localities and people to boost mutual trust and understanding.Vietnamese businesses are keen to invest in Myanmar, Quang said, asking the ASEAN peer to support the Vietnamese investors in banking, aviation, telecommunication, mining, tourism, agriculture and consumption commodities.He took the occasion to thank Myanmar for backing Vietnam at regional and international forums and wished the countries to hold more political consultations and promote coordination and mutual support at international organizations to which both are members, especially ASEAN and the UN.The Myanmar Speaker said he is impressed with Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and realizes that Myanmar needs to learn from Vietnam’s economic development experience.He introduced his host to the performance of the Myanmar Parliament, noting that his country is working hard to revise the law on foreign investment and the law on foreign companies to lure more foreign investors, including those from Vietnam.Speaker Mahn Win Khaing Than is currently on a week-long official visit to Vietnam, starting from May 10.He held talks with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and met with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.- VNA