– The State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held a ceremony in Hanoi on July 24 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Day of Invalids and Martyrs (July 27).Speaking at the event, member of the Party Central Committee and VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi said since its establishment on September 15, 1945, the VNA has always been loyal to the Party and people’s revolutionary cause. During the national liberation and construction, the agency’s correspondents and technicians were present at the most fierce battlefields to cover victories of the army and people across the country and expose crimes and plots by enemies.More than 260 VNA journalists and martyrs lost their lives to the war, which was a great loss but also a pride of the VNA - the first press agency awarded the titles of the hero of the people’s armed forces and the labour hero during the renewal period.The nation, people and the VNA forever bear in mind the sacrifices of martyrs and invalids for national liberation and the cause of the VNA, Loi said, adding that the news agency’s Party Committee and leaders always pay special attention to invalid-martyr work, considering it a responsibility and gratitude for their families.On the occasion, General Director Nguyen Duc Loi and heads of VNA representative offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang presented 60 saving books worth 180 million VND (7,800 USD) to poor martyrs’ families.Since 1995, the VNA has built 10 gratitude houses, granted 600 saving books worth 1.5 billion VND (650,000 USD) to martyrs’ families, and assisted them in home repair and construction.The news agency’s “For Agent Orange Pains” Fund presented thousands of gifts and 110 wheelchairs, and built 50 gratitude houses costing more than 5 billion VND (217,000 USD) for martyrs’ families. Since 1995, the VNA has contributed over 2 billion VND to the State’s gratitude fund.-VNA