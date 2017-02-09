Vietnam News Agency, Yonhap step up cooperation

VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi (front, right) and Yonhap President and CEO Park No-hwang sign a cooperation agreement (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Yonhap News Agency will enhance the exchange of multimedia news, which is in line with the development trend of the press in the digital era.This was agreed during the talks between VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi and Yonhap President and Chief Executive Officer Park No-hwang in Hanoi on February 9.They also agreed to improve the quality of exchanged photos and help to promote their reporters’ and editors’ Vietnamese and Korean language skills.VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi noted that both VNA and Yonhap have implemented cooperation agreements soundly, which involved the exchange of news and delegations, assistance to correspondents, and mutual support at multilateral press cooperation forums.Loi considered news provided by Yonhap as an important source of information about the RoK and the Korean Peninsula.He congratulated Yonhap on its election as Vice President of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) at the 16th OANA General Assembly, held in Azerbaijan last November, voicing the agency’s support for Yonhap to take on a more important role at the organisation and wishes for Yonhap’s continuous effective support at this forum.Highlighting the growing cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, the Yonhap President said his agency wants to continue fostering collaboration with VNA, thereby contributing to strengthening the two countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.He also asked VNA to support the PyeongChang News Service Network (PNN), which is designed by Yonhap to serve the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics hosted by the RoK.At the end of the talks, the VNA and Yonhap leaders signed a profession cooperation agreement and an agreement on the PNN membership.The news agencies set up the cooperation relationship in 1994, which was also the year VNA opened a bureau in Seoul. Meanwhile, Yonhap sent correspondents to Hanoi in 2000. Both are members of the OANA Executive Board.-VNA