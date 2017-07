Vietnamese athletes receive their gold medal on top podium at the regional rowing championship (Photo: baohatinh.vn)

-Vietnam dominated the Southeast Asian Senior and Junior Rowing Championships, which concluded in the central city of Da Nang on July 30.The Vietnamese rowers grabbed 14 gold medals, seven times more than second-placed Indonesia.Thailand were at a distant third with just one title.The regional championships was organised from July 25 to July 30 with the participation of more than 100 athletes from seven countries. They competed in 20 categories for both men and women.-VNA