Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has reiterated that Vietnam strongly opposes inhuman behaviours, use or threat to use force against its fishermen.She made the statement in reply to reporters’ queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the information that Vietnamese fishing vessels were hit by foreign ones in the East Sea during the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 3.Hang said functional authorities of Vietnam are clarifying information related to Binh Dinh fishing vessel 96101TS and Khanh Hoa fishing vessel 95858TS.-VNA