Vietnam out of Men’s Future tennis event in Thailand

– All Vietnamese players were knocked out of the Thailand F6 Men’s Future tennis tournament in Hua Hin on December 28.

Top Vietnamese player Ly Hoang Nam let his rival Dmitri Popko of Kazakhstan come from behind to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the second round match.



Trinh Linh Giang was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No 5 Ivan Nedelko of Russia.

Nam, who was paired with Thai Kittipong Wachiramanowong, was trounced 3-6, 4-6 by No4 duo Ti Chen of Chinese Taipei and Fajing Sun of China in the quarter-finals.-VNA