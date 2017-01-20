Vietnam peacekeeping centre launches official website

ww.vnpkc.gov.vn on January 20.
Run by the Ministry of Defence, the site provides official information, videos and photos related to Vietnam’s engagement in the UN peacekeeping missions, including training and international cooperation activities.
In his speech launching the website, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Pham Ngoc Minh stressed that the launch of the site is necessary given the booming of internet and its many advantages in information sharing.
The site will help disseminate information and attract resources to support the centre’s operation, he added.
Founded in 2014, the Vietnam Peacekeeping Centre has sent 12 officers to serve as staff officers, liaison officers and military observers at the UN missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic. Their performance has been highly regarded by the UN, the mission commanders and international counterparts.-VNA
