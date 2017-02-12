Vietnam Poetry Day 2017 marked in many localities

The area displaying poems by child poets. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Many localities nationwide have held a wide range of activities in response to the 15th Vietnam Poetry Day 2017, which opened at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on February 11 or the fifteenth day of the first lunar month.



In HCM City, on February 11 night, the day was marked with many exciting activities like a playground for young poets, reading poems, drawing portraits of poets.



The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho also held a poetry night at the Binh Thuy communal house in celebration of the Vietnam Poetry Day.



Themed “Homeland and Spring”, the event brought together nearly 70 poets, poet readers, and artists.



The Can Tho Nguyen Tieu poetry night also saw the first-ever space for child poets, helping young poets to exchange ideas with veteran ones.



The same day, the central province of Phu Yen also organised a poetry festival which attracted 380 poems from 184 poets in and outside the locality.-VNA