Vietnam Poetry Day opens in Hanoi

At the event (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam Poetry Day, the 15th of its kind, opened at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on February 11 (the 15th day of the first Lunar month), providing a platform for poets from all parts of the country to meet poem lovers.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Poet Huu Thinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Writers’ Association, said the event aims to honour and introduce values of Vietnam’s poetry to the public at home and abroad.Within the framework of Vietnam Poetry Day, an open-air photo exhibition featuring the establishment and development of the Vietnam Writers’ Association was held in celebration of its 60th anniversary.A highlight of the festival was the performance of painting poems on ceramic products by artist Le Thiet Cuong.Apart from reciting poems and exchanging with poem lovers, visitors could enjoy a poetry music show. A special space was also designated for children’s poetry clubs.A “path of poets” was open for the first time , introducing outstanding Vietnamese poets to the public.-VNA