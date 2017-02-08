Vietnam Poetry Day to open in Hanoi

The event aims to honour outstanding poets in 2016, including those winning the association’s awards.
A highlight of the festival will be the performance of painting poems on ceramic products by artist Le Thiet.
Apart from reciting poems and exchanging with poem lovers, visitors could enjoy a poem music show.
Young and senior poets are expected to get engaged in the event in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Literature Association.
A special space will be designed for children’s poet clubs.
A poet path will be open for the first time at the festival, introducing to public notable Vietnamese poets.-VNA