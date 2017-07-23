Vietnam promotes ASEAN’s role in Italy

Ambassadors of ASEAN in Italy take photo at the meeting (Photo: VNA)



The Embassy of Vietnam has fulfilled its missions of increasing the role and position of ASEAN in Italy while chairing the ASEAN Committee in Rome (A​CR) in the first half of 2017.This is the evaluation of the Ambassadors from the ASEAN member countries at a meeting in Rome on July 21 for Vietnam to hand over the ACR Chair to Ambassador of Thailand to Italy Tana Weskosith.During its term, the Vietnamese Embassy focused on forging relations between ACR and the Italian government, legislature, and localities.The Southeast Asian country also shared its experience in expanding inter-regional cooperation via working trips to Ancona city and Marche region.Ambassador Cao Chinh Thien said the Vietnamese Embassy will continue actively coordinating with the new Chair to host activities to strengthen friendship and solidarity of the bloc and among the embassies of the ASEAN member countries in Rome.He noted that 2017 is an important year for ASEAN as it marks the 50th founding anniversary of the bloc.Therefore, ACR activities will have significant meaning in disseminating knowledge about ASEAN, which is considered a community of dynamic countries and playing a crucial role in the Asian-Pacific region, in Italy, he added.Established in August 2011, ACR includes Ambassadors from six ASEAN countries in Italy, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.The ACR Chair’s term lasts for six months, held rotationally by the ASEAN Ambassadors in Italy.-VNA