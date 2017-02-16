Vietnam promotes tourism in India

Foreign visitors visit Vietnam (Photo: VNA)



– The Vietnam Embassy in India held a workshop to promote tourism in New Delhi on February 15.The workshop took place at the Pragati Maidan Fair-Exhibition Centre where South Asia’s leading travel trade show SATTE 2017 is underway with the participation of 40 countries and territories worldwide.In his opening speech at the event, Ambassador to India Ton Sinh Thanh informed participants on tourism potentials of Vietnam.He said Vietnam attracted 10 million foreign visitors last year thanks to its UNESCO heritage, diverse landscapes, convenient transport infrastructure and friendly people.Vietnam has emerged as an enthralling destination for international tourists, particularly those from India, he noted, adding that about 100,000 Indians travelled to the country in 2016, up over 5 times from 2010.Thanh said tourism cooperation is yet to reflect Vietnam-India special traditional relations and hoped that the situation will change once the low-budget airline Vietjet Air opens a direct route between the two countries in mid-2017.He called on Vietjet Air as well as Indian and Vietnamese travel companies to take the opportunity to expand their operations and partnerships.At the event, representatives of Vietjet Air and a number of Vietnamese travel companies, such as Saigontourist, Viettravel, and Hanoi Red Tour, presented their profiles and tourism products.-VNA