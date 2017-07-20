Two Vietnamese athletes compete in the boys’ singles final of the ASG. (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)​

- Vietnam have ranked fourth in the overall medal tally of the ASEAN School Games held in Singapore with a total of 20 gold medals.On the last day of the games, July 20, Vietnamese athletes pocketed two gold medals.Nguyen Anh Duc beat his teammate Le Dinh Duc 3-2 to take the title of the boys’ singles event. The duo then secured a silver medal in the boys’ doubles after losing 0-3 to Josh Chua Shao Han and Yu Zong Jun Gerald of the hosts.Bui Ngoc Lan and Vu Hoai Thanh came second in the girls’ doubles. They were defeated 1-3 by Nanapat Kola and Thapanee Pormma of Thailand.The second gold went to Nguyen Dang Khoa in the boys’ 1,500m freestyle. He finished with a time of 16min 7.06sec. It was his second title in ASG after the 400m IM on Sunday.The swimming team also got a bronze medal with Luong Geremie Loic Nino winning the boys’ 50m backstroke.Thailand are on top with 29 followed by Indonesia with 25 and the host with 24 titles.-VNA