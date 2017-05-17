Vietnamese players train in Thailand. (Photo: vff.org.vn)

– Vietnamese footballers have fully prepared for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Futsal Championship, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 16.According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the team is consisted of 14 members, including three goalkeepers.All of them are without injuries and ready for the first match against Tajikistan on May 17.Earlier, Vietnam had two friendly matches, beating Uzbekistan 4-1 and China 5-1 in Thailand.Vietnam is in Group B with Japan, Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan and Indonesia in the competition.There are 16 other teams competing in three different groups. The group winners and runners-up from each group will qualify for the knockout stage – the quarterfinals.After Tajikistan, Vietnam will face Indonesia (May 18), Chinese Taipei (May 19) and Japan (May 20). - VNA