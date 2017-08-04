Vietnam Red Cross pays heed to disaster prevention (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



Ninh Binh (VNA) – Effective disaster prevention models of the Vietnam Red Cross (VRC) were introduced at a conference held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 4.



According to Director of the VRC’s disaster management department Tran Quoc Hung, the association has carried out community-based natural disaster risk management activities across 36 cities and provinces, including the evaluation of vulnerability and response capacity for over 300 communes and wards.



It has also planted over 24,000 hectares of mangrove and watershed forests in 11 provinces while building more than 27,500 houses, one fifth of which are resistant to calamities.



From 2005 to 2015, the association provided emergency aid worth 4.5 trillion VND (198 million USD) for 22.2 million people.



In 2016, the VRC implemented a number of cooperation projects on natural disaster prevention and response, including five with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).



It has one project and a long-term cooperation agreement framework with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and one mangrove forest planting project sponsored by the Japanese Red Cross Society.



The VRC has focused on building disaster response forces at national, provincial and district levels and those based on the community as well as boosting connectivity with global counterparts.-VNA