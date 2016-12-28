Vietnam Red Cross provides relief aid to DPRK’s flood victims

Floods in DPRK in September (Photo: KCNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has provided commodities and necessities worth 70,000 USD to help victims who were affected by a devastating flood in September in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).



The aid aimed to help the flood victims overcome consequences and stabilise their lives.



VRCS Vice Chairman Doan Van Thai symbolically handed over the goods to DPRK Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Myong Gil on December 28.



The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the VRCS, stressing that the assistance is a great source of encouragement to people affected by natural disasters in the DPRK.-VNA