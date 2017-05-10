Vietnam renews efforts of drug control in Mekong region

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Van Son has renewed Vietnam’s determination to strictly implement its commitments and agreements towards a drug-free Greater Mekong sub-region for its peace, stability, development and prosperity.Son delivered a speech at a ministerial meeting on drug prevention and combat in the Greater Mekong Sub-region in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 9-10, after handing over the 2015 Presidency post to host Cambodia.The event was held within the framework of the 1993 Memorandum of Understanding on Drug Control in the Greater Mekong Sub-region between the six Mekong Sub-region countries of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, China and Vietnam, and the United Nations on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).Son affirmed the importance of the 1993 Memorandum of Understanding, speaking highly of the sub-region’s cooperation in the work over the past 25 years, contributing to ensuring security and order, boosting socio-economic development in member states, and minimising drugs impacts on society.At the event, delegates approved the Phnom Penh Declaration on Effective Settlement of Drug-related Issues in the region, and approved the 10th sub-regional action plan on drug prevention and control for 2017-2019 (SAP 10).The declaration renewed determination to address drug-related challenges when considering health and security of communities within the framework of the three international conventions on drugs.Meanwhile, the SAP 10 prioritised cooperation in drug control, health care, law enforcement, judicial affairs and sustainable development.-VNA