Vietnam, Republic of Korea hold fifth defence policy dialogue

Scene at the fifth defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– The fifth defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) took place in Hanoi on December 27.Both sides exchanged views on regional and global security affairs and issues of mutual concerns.They reviewed outcomes of bilateral engagements since their last dialogue in April 2015 as well as set out new tasks and orientations to make defence ties more effective.Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh welcomed the RoK delegation led by Vice Minister of National Defence Hwang In-moo and affirmed that Vietnam always pays heed to cooperation with the RoK in multiple fields, particularly in defence.The countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation in 2010 and held a defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level in 2012.-VNA