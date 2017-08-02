Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam National Institute of Nutrition, the Alive and Thrive project and the Hanoi University of Technology launched an online training programme on child care to respond to the World Breastfeeding Week 2017 that runs from August 1-7.The 48-hour programme aims to strengthen the capacity of healthcare staff on supporting mothers in breastfeeding and weaning.This year, World Breastfeeding Week is themed “Sustainable Breastfeeding Together,” highlighting the significance of cooperation among governments, non-government organisations, research institutes, development partners and the private sector in promoting policies to increase the number of breastfed children.According to Le Danh Tuyen, Director of the Vietnam National Institute of Nutrition, breastfeeding is not just the job of the mother, as it requires support from many parties, including healthcare staff, family members, employers and policy-makers.He stressed that the institute is willing to work with all partners to create a favourable environment for the health of women and children.Research shows that breastfeeding significantly contributes to strengthening maternal and child health, while promoting economic growth. According to Lancet magazine, breastfeeding helps reduce healthcare costs and builds a stronger labour force.A report from UNICEF and the Alive and Thrive project said that optimal breastfeeding can save 23.36 million USD in spending for hospitals in Vietnam.New research also said that in Vietnam, increasing breastfeeding could save the lives of more than 2,000 children each year and contribute to reducing fatality among under-five children.VNA