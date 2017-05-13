Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– A forum took place in HCM City on May 12 to exchange views on policies and enhance cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea in applying advanced technology in water treatment and environment.The Vietnam-RoK cooperation in environmental industry forum was co-held by the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) and the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute.According to Duong Trung An, Director of the VEA’s Department of Policy and Legislation, 283 industrial parks in Vietnam discharge more than half a million cubic metres of wastewater per day and only few of them have a wastewater treatment system.About 3 million cubic metres of wastewater has also been dumped daily by 800 urban areas across the country, a majority of which has not been treated, signaling the country’s urgent need for investment in water treatment and the environment, he said.He added that many incentives have been adopted to encourage the RoK’s investment in the field.At the forum, Korean firms introduced to attendees advanced technologies in water treatment and environment protection.Econity company suggested the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Filtration technology which is used for industrial wastewater treatment by Samsung and quite popular in the US, Italy, and West Asia. Meanwhile, DongMyung company presented about the application of technology for detecting gas leak and recover gas release at gas stations.They expressed their hope to partner with Vietnam to popularise these technologies in the country.Tran Phong, Head of the Southern Environment Protection Department, noted that environmental industry is a new concept in Vietnam while the RoK has years of experience in the field. He believed that the RoK will transfer its technologies to help Vietnam resolve problems in water treatment and the environment.-VNA