Vietnam, RoK sign co-operation MoU on taekwondo

Leaders of Vietnam Taekwondo Federation and Geoje City have signed an MoU. (Photo: thethaohcm.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Taekwondo Federation (VTF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Geoje city on support for Vietnamese taekwondo in the future.



Geoje city will send its experts to Vietnam, choose suitable training places and support long-term training sessions for Vietnamese taekwondo martial artists in the RoK. The two nations will also organise exchange programmes.



According to Geoje city Deputy Mayor II-Jun Seo, the aim is to help Vietnam return to participating in taekwondo in the 2020 Olympics.



The VTF has also had meetings with the Asian Taekwondo Union and World Taekwondo Academy in Seoul to discuss international activities and co-operation and organise tournaments in Vietnam in 2017 and 2018.-VNA