Vietnam sets crime reduction targets by 2020

Scene at a crime-fighting drill (Illustrative photo: vnexpress)

– The Government has approved a national programme on fighting crimes through 2020, targeting to reduce the number of penal crimes by five percent as compared to the figure in 2016.The plan aims to cut the amount of violations caused by teenagers and child abuse cases by 15 – 20 percent and 5 – 7 percent, respectively, during the period.It also expects to ensure at least 50 percent of residential, business and school areas meet safety and security standards.Measures to achieve these goals include improving state security management and coordination across government agencies.The plan prioritises the rehabilitation of inmates as well as combating crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, business and food safety violations, and cybercrime. -VNA