Vietnam shares experience in building socialism in Russia

– Pham Duc Vinh, Vice Secretary of the Party’s Committee in Russia, shared Vietnam’s experience in building socialism at a meeting in Moscow, Russia on May 13.The event, organised by the Russian Academics of Socialist Orientation (RUSO), was an activity to mark the 100th anniversary of Russia's October Revolution.The event was attended by representatives of RUSO from provinces, the Communist Party of Russia, and socialist-oriented parties in the world.The Vietnamese delegate recalled that President Ho Chi Minh had found in Marxism-Leninism and the October Revolution the right way to save the nation, stressing that the Marxism-Leninism served as the beacon for Vietnam’s revolution for national liberation, and building of socialism.Vinh said that based on experience in 30 years carrying out the Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam has drawn five key lessons in the building of socialism, which are being proactive and innovation; the strength of the people and bringing into play the nation’s great solidarity; reforming comprehensively and synchronously with respect for objective rules and reality; protecting national interests; and building the Party and the Political system.Numerous workshops, roundtables and discussions on the significance and role of the revolution will also be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution.-VNA