Vietnam should focus on high-quality rice, experts say

Workers at Hau River Food Company in the southern Can Tho Province load rice for export (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Reorganising production and producing high-quality rice with retraceable origins will increase Vietnamese rice’s value on the international market amid fierce competition from foreign products, experts have suggested.



Vietnam has been one a top rice exporter for decades but the value remains low as the country’s rice lacks its own trademarks.



Statistics showed that Vietnam exports from 6-8 million tonnes of rice each year but only earns 3.7 billion USD.



A lack of prestigious brands, inability to control chemical residues and untraceable origins are the weaknesses of Vietnamese rice, especially in demanding markets.



According to experts, Vietnam needs to focus on creating high-quality rice brands because the market has become saturated.



The diversification of markets is another path for Vietnamese rice, according to Pham Van Chinh, head of the Export-Import Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.-VNA