At the meeting (Source: qdnd.vn)



– Rear Admiral Pham Hoai Nam, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, had a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lai Chung Han on May 14, Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.The meeting took place on the occasion of Nam’s attendance at the International Maritime Review and the International Maritime Defence Exhibition to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Navy.Nam thanked the Singaporean navy for inviting the Vietnamese counterpart to participate in its conferences, training courses and exercises as well as for sending ships to visit Vietnamese ports to increase mutual understanding and trust among naval officers.To promote the bilateral cooperation, he suggested enhancing all-level delegation exchanges to share experience in the fields of mutual concerns, while stepping up activities to implement the bilateral agreement on submarine rescue signed in April 2016.He proposed Singapore allows Vietnamese naval officers to attend training courses on commanding and navigation while maintaining the bilateral working group mechanism.Lai Chung Han agreed with the aforesaid proposal of the Vietnamese guest and hailed the cooperation outcomes between the two countries’ navies.He pledged to continue supporting and promoting the collaboration with the Vietnam People’s Navy in the coming time.-VNA