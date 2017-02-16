Vietnam strengthens financial cooperation with Mexico

Deputy Minister of Finance Do Hoang Anh Tuan holds a working session with Mexican Minister of Finance and Public Credit Jose Antonio Meabe (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam and Mexico have agreed to speed up negotiations for the signing of an agreement on customs cooperation and another deal on double tax avoidance.The consensus was reached at a meeting between Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Do Hoang Anh Tuan and Mexican Minister of Finance and Public Credit Jose Antonio Meabe.The officials held that the future customs deal will be signed based on negotiations on customs in a relevant chapter of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement and the two ministries should enhance cooperation in the time to come.Tuan, who paid a working visit to Mexico from February 12-14, proposed the Mexican Ministry of Finance and Public Credit send a delegation to Vietnam in April 2017 to finalise the double tax avoidance agreement.Meabe noted Mexico and Vietnam are open economies with similarities, affirming that Mexico is willing to share experience with Vietnam in finance.Earlier, Tuan met with Director of the Tax Management Agency Osvaldo Santin. The two sides discussed a wide range of issues related to online receipts, as well as measures to prevent risks, tax fraud and protect the rights of tax payers.At a meeting with Deputy Minister for Revenue Miguel Messmacher of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the two sides discussed ways to manage budget revenues, while sharing experience in managing private and corporate income taxes, special consumption tax and value added tax.During his visit, Tuan and his entourage also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Mexico City.-VNA