– Vietnam supports cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese localities, said Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at her meeting with leaders of Fukuoka prefecture and Kitakyushu city on May 15.Thinh affirmed that the cooperation realise high-level agreements between the two countries, contributes to the localities’ development and boosts mutual understanding.She asked Japanese localities to boost collaboration with Vietnamese localities in the fields Japan has strengths such as investment, biotechnology, renewable energy, agriculture and waste treatment.The Vice President also expressed her hope that the two countries’ businesses will seek cooperation opportunities through the Vietnamese-Fukuoka Business Meeting held the same day in the Japanese prefecture.Fukuoka Governor Ogawa Hiroshi said that Fukuoka prefecture wants to foster relations between the prefecture and Vietnamese localities.He and other leaders of localities in the Kyushu region agreed that the visit to Japan made by Vice President Thinh was a chance to boost cooperation between the region and Fukuoka and Vietnam.He vowed to contribute more to the two countries’ relations.-VNA